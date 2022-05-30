Loved-up Una Healy has Lottie Ryan to thank for new romance with Dublin garda

Una Healy has Lottie Ryan to thank for playing Cupid for her new romance.

Insiders reveal that it was the late Gerry Ryan's daughter who introduced the Saturdays singer to her Garda boyfriend.

"He's based in a south county Dublin Garda station and is a bit of a hunk," reveals a pal. "They started dating late last year and their first big trip away was a romantic break in Mexico.

"The garda is a pal of Lottie's and it was she that introduced Una to this new guy."

The couple have still to be publicly pictured together and Una is guarding his privacy.

Una and Lottie became pals through media work, primarily with 2FM.

But there was no sign of Una's mystery new man when the star went to country singer Cliona Hagan's star-studded wedding in Tang, Co.Westmeath, on Wednesday.

Instead, Una, who wore a bright orange dress, brought along her proud mum Anne as her plus one. Anne is a sister of country star Declan Nerney, who was also at the wedding with his wife Margo.

Cliona wed long-time love and fellow Tyrone `born Simon Sheerin, and the couple had their reception in the five-star Kilronan Castle Hotel in Roscommon, with other guests including Marty Morrissey, Susan McCann, Simon Casey, Louise Morrissey, and Johnny Brady.

Una may be able to give Cliona a few tips about Mexico as the newlyweds are going on honeymoon there, before going on a whistle-stop tour of the US, taking in Miami, Las Vegas and Nashville.

Tipperary lass Una had previously been dating Limerick GAA star David Breen. The couple started going out at the end of 2018, but parted ways in February.

Una has previously said that David wasn't her "forever guy" and that they possibly got together too soon after her divorce from Ben Foden.

Former England rugby star Ben, who was married to the singer for six years before they ended their marriage in 2018, said 'time has been a great healer' for the pair.

But he admitted he put the mother of their two children through a lot of stress at the time, admitting he had been unfaithful to her.

"I knew time was going to be the biggest healer, like with anything in this world, you need time," he said recently.

"Una's a smart woman, she can be disappointed in me, she knows we have two kids together and our main job as human beings on this planet now is to raise these two kids together and, hopefully, we'll turn them into beautiful people when they get older."

Una is now raising their two children, Tadgh and Aoife, at her home in Co. Tipperary.

Meanwhile, Lottie has returned to Ireland after the wedding of younger sister Bonnie in Italy last Monday.

Lottie was chief bridesmaid at the wedding in the same church she got married in five years ago, St Augustine's in the village of La Machi, where Lottie's husband Fabio Aprile's grandparents own a house.

Lottie's husband John Greenhalgh was pictured serenading her from the pavement as she stood on a balcony the night before the wedding, which is an Italian tradition.

Bonnie is enjoying a few more days of sunshine in Italy as part of her 'mini-moon', before her proper honeymoon at the end of the summer.

Most of her wedding party have now returned back to Ireland, and many of them were due to attend a bash last night in Dublin being promoted by Rex Ryan, Gerry's eldest son.

Singing at the Glass Mast Theatre Bestseller café club on Dawson street will be Don Mescall, who has been dating Gerry's widow Morah for the past four years.