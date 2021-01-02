Love Island’s Zara Holland reportedly arrested after she and boyfriend try to leave Barbados after he tests positive for Covid-19

The couple has reportedly been arrested after trying to fly home to the UK after Elliot Love tested positive for Covid-19. Photo: Instagram

Love Island’s Zara Holland has reportedly been arrested after she and her boyfriend tried to leave Barbados after he tested positive for Covid-19.

According to The Sun, Ms Holland (25) and her boyfriend Elliot Love (30) have been accused of attempting to leave the country after they were both given red bands, meaning they had to quarantine.

After Mr Love tested positive, the couple were to spend time in the quarantine facility Paragon Miliarty base, however, they have reportedly been held on suspicion of breaking coronavirus restrictions by trying to dodge the facility and flying back to the UK.

While trying to return to the UK, the couple were reportedly met by police in the airport after the manager in their luxury hotel noticed they had cut off their red bands.

Ms Holland and Mr Love could face a fine of up to £18,000 each or a year in prison. A source told The Sun that Ms Holland provided a second negative result on Thursday and has been allowed to leave the facility they are currently in.

Her whereabouts are now unknown but her partner is to stay in the facility for at least ten days until he provides two negative results.

Many people have taken to Twitter to share their fury with the couple allegedly trying to fly home to the UK after Mr Love tested positive for the virus.

Rubberbandits Blindboy said: “Trying to hop on to a plane full of people, knowing you’re positive is some real nasty behaviour.”

The Apprentice’s Pamela Laird wrote: “This is outrageous! Trying to board a flight knowing they are covid positive. I hope they get the maximum fine they could have infected who knows how many people at the airport, which could still kill someone. People travelling for holidays right now are unbelievably selfish.”

While 2FM’s Louise McSharry gave her opinion on the situation, writing: “Flying to Barbados for a sun holiday in the middle of this phase of the pandemic is bad, but attempting to get on a plane having tested positive is truly shocking.

“Yet more confirmation that some people absolutely do not give a s**t about anyone other than themselves.”

Ms Holland, who appeared on series two of Love Island, has disabled comments on her Instagram.

Online Editors