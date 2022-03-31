Love Island star Greg O’Shea says he was cheated on by two ex-girlfriends

Former Love Island winner Greg O’Shea has revealed that he was cheated on by two of his ex-girlfriends.

The Limerick star was chatting to Charleen Murphy and Ellie Kelly on their podcast Hold My Drink where he revealed he planned on proposing to the woman he was dating before he went on Love Island.

"Before my last relationship, I was with a girl for four years, and I was so emotionally invested in it to the point I was going to propose to her,” he said.

“I was head over heels in love with her… This was before Love Island.

“We haven’t spoken since the day we broke up… It’s a long story… We might as well be dead to each other. We don’t speak in any way, either of [my exes].”

The rugby player said he is “exhausted with women.”

“The long story is both of them were seeing people behind my back. Both of them, it happened twice,” he said.

“I’d be civil to them if I saw them, but that’s why I’m exhausted with women. I can’t do it again. It’s so much emotional investment, and then to get burnt twice."

He went on to say that he would love to meet someone in the “traditional way.”

“I’m really traditional, I love having a girlfriend. I love having one girl I care about and taking care of her. And all my mates are getting engaged, getting houses, and I’d really like that but I haven’t found someone to do that with yet.

“I’ve never done any dating apps, it’s never been my thing… I’m much more like walk up to someone and ask them out, which really takes girls aback nowadays.

“So yeah I haven’t gotten back into the dating world just yet… I’m exhausted.”

In January of this year the 27-year-old split with his girlfriend of two years Kate Hutchins.

He said at the time: "I’m exhausted from my last relationship.”

"She was amazing but we just put in so much work to try and make it happen, and we ended up realising we want different things. I was heartbroken.

"At the moment, I’m just trying to lick my wounds and pick myself back up. We’ll see later in the year, maybe, but right now I’m just exhausted by the whole love thing."

Prior to dating Kate, Greg had a short-lived romance with Amber Gill, with whom he won ITV dating show Love Island.

The pair coupled up on the programme but Greg reportedly called time on their romance via text message just hours before she was due to fly to Ireland to appear on the Late Late Show with him.