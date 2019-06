Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have declared their support for the LGBTQ+ community at the start of Pride month in June.

'Love is Love' - Harry and Meghan show their support for Pride

The British royal couple used their official Instagram account to help "shine a light on Pride", saying they believe "love is love".

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold their baby son Archie, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle.

Their post, which went online on Saturday morning, has already been liked more than 200,000 times.

It features a collection of nine images which come from Instagram accounts Harry and Meghan are now following, and by the artist Ruben Guadalupe Marquez.

The couple's post explained that they have a tradition of rotating Instagram accounts they follow based "on causes and social issues that matter to us".

One old photo features Harry's mother Diana, Princess of Wales sat by the bedside of a patient at Aids hospice London Lighthouse.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the premiere of Cirque du Soleil's Totem, in support of the Sentebale charity, at the Royal Albert Hall

More than 30 years ago, the then 25-year-old Diana was credited for challenging the stigma against those affected by HIV and Aids.

At the opening of the UK's first purpose-built HIV/Aids unit that cared exclusively for those suffering with the disease, she shook hands with an Aids patient without wearing gloves - dispelling myths that it could be passed from person to person by touch.

Other photos in the Instagram post depict a smiling Harry and Meghan, a pair of holding hands and people embracing and flying the rainbow flag.

An accompanying message from Harry and Meghan said: "For the month of June we "proudly" shine a light on PRIDE.

"This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community - those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future.

"We stand with you and support you. Because it's very simple: love is love."

A number of LGBTQ+ supporting charities and organisations were tagged in the post include akt, Stonewall, The Trevor Project, Human Rights Campaign, It Gets Better Project, Sage, and Matthew Shepard Foundation.

Harry and Meghan's post, and the beginning of Pride month, coincides with the controversial visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK - starting on Monday.

Advocates for LGBTQ+ people in the US argue the Trump administration has been undermining non-discrimination protections, including revoking healthcare discrimination protections for transgender people.

But in recent tweets, the president backed Pride month and paid tribute to "the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation".

"Let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation," he said on Twitter.

Meghan has been a vocal critic of former reality TV star Mr Trump, backing his former rival Hillary Clinton and suggesting before the 2016 election she would leave the US if he won.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, President Trump branded Meghan's comments about him as "nasty".

LA-born Meghan will not be present as the president meets other members of the royal family during his state visit after giving birth to her son Archie almost four weeks ago.

