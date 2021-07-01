Louise Duffy and Paul Galvin welcome baby girl into the world 

Broadcaster Louise Duffy and her husband Paul Galvin have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Baby Elin is the couple's second child. The presenter and GAA star have a three-year-old daughter together called Esmé.

Louise announced the news on Instagram by sharing an adorable photo of the newborn.

She captioned the image: “Meet our beautiful little girl Elin Galvin.

"She is the sweetest little thing and we can’t believe she’s ours. Forever grateful to the amazing staff at NMH for getting her here safely.”

Friends and fans flocked to the comments to congratulate the couple on the exciting news.

Actress Amy Huberman said: "So gorgeous congratulations."

While presenter Lucy Kennedy wrote: “Ah congratulations!!! She’s beautiful”.

And influencer Aoibhin Garihhy commented: “What a beauty Huge congrats to you all”.

Louise announced that she was pregnant in April, just two months before her June due date.

She shared the news on her social media with a stunning bump photo and the caption: “Exciting little collaboration on the way! Due for release in June.”



