Lottie Ryan reveals she’s had pregnancy complications but that she and baby are healthy as due date nears 

Lottie Ryan has revealed that she’s experienced complications with her pregnancy, but she and her baby are healthy as her due date gets near.

The 35-year-old is having her first baby with her husband Fabio Aprile.

The 2FM DJ is now in her third trimester, however, she hasn’t had the easiest ride.

While doing a Q&A on her Instagram page, many fans asked Lottie about her pregnancy journey.

"Pregnancy is good, and I am good, thank you. It hasn’t been that way the whole way through,” she said.

“We’ve had complications, but thankfully myself and baby are very healthy and very well, so I’m very lucky.”

Lottie added that she has been “very sick” throughout her pregnancy.

Giving advice to one of her fans who was also experiencing pregnancy-related sickness, she said: “‘I was very sick, but what I will say is every pregnancy is different, so you need to talk to your GP or midwife because that’s what I did and it was the best thing.”

One follower asked the presenter about her due date, to which she replied: “‘I won’t say exactly, but I will say I’m close. I’m third trimester and I feel like he needs to come out soon.”

The star is having a baby boy and admitted that she has a name picked out, but said she won’t be sharing until he is born.

Lottie let the gender of her baby slip on 2FM’s The Jennifer Zamparelli Show back in March.

She said she and her partner Fabio were “absolutely thrilled” to be having a baby boy.