Lottie Ryan has announced she’s having a baby boy as she shared a sonogram of him doing a ‘thumbs-up’ social media today.

Taking to Instagram, the RTÉ 2FM star shared the special snap along with the caption: “Thumbs up from our little man” followed by a blue heart emoji.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments to congratulate Lottie on the exciting gender reveal.

The daughter of the late broadcaster Gerry Ryan announced last month that she and her husband Fabio Aprile are expecting their first child.

The presenter told the world her exciting news by sharing a babygro on Instagram which said: “I guess quarantine wasn’t that boring after all. #comingsoon.”

She captioned the image “Surprise!!!”

The 35-year-old married her husband Fabio in 2017 with a ceremony in his home country, Italy.

The 2020 Dancing with the Stars winner has previously spoken about how society made her feel pressured to start a family and that she was sick of people asking her when she was going to have a baby.

Speaking two years ago to Jennifer Zamparelli on 2FM, Lottie said she would consider freezing her eggs.

“I love the topic of freezing embryos because it’s something I think I probably want to do myself,” she said.

"To be honest with you, I’m 33. I don’t think I want kids anytime soon. I definitely feel pressure from society about it.

“I just started thinking that gene hasn’t kicked in for me and I don’t know how long it’s going to take to kick in so I should probably investigate freezing my eggs.

“It’s really expensive to do but to be honest with you I think it’s something worth investing in so I’m going to look into it.”

She added that “little comments” from people asking when she and her husband were going to start a family got to her.

"I don’t know if people mean it but little comments constantly do end up getting into your head and you can’t help but start to worry ‘oh God is there something wrong with me that I haven’t decided this is exactly what I want to do right now’.”

