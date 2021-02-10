Lottie Ryan announces she is having a baby

Lottie Ryan has appeared to announce that she is having a baby.
The 2FM star took to social media today to share the news by posting a photo of a babygrow.
The white babygrow has writing on it which reads: “I guess quarantine wasn’t that boring after all. #comingsoon.”
The daughter of the late broadcaster Gerry Ryan captioned the image: “Surprise!!!”
Her colleague Doireann Garrihy took to the comments to congratulate Lottie, writing: “Lottie The most gorgeous gorgeous news Massive congratulations girl”
Internet star James Patrice wrote: “Congraaaats”
While her sister Bonnie commented: “it’s just the best news of my life xxxx”
