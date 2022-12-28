Lottie and Bonnie Ryan spend Christmas in mum Morah’s new Clontarf home

Gerry Ryan’s widow Morah spent her first Christmas in her new Clontarf apartment surrounded by family this year.

She celebrated December 25 in the north Dublin pad with her kids Lottie, Bonnie, Rex, Babette, and Elliot while her grandchildren also made an appearance on the day.

The clan spent the morning together exchanging gifts and tucking into a feast with a gorgeous sea view in the afternoon before going their separate ways for the evening.

Bonnie, who married her longtime love John Greenhalgh in a stunning Italian wedding earlier this year, went to visit her other half’s family while Lottie and baby Wolf spent some time with her husband Fabio Aprile’s parents.

Bonnie took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share some snaps from their family gathering.

The makeup artist gave her 115,000 followers a glimpse into the Ryans’ day, showing off the gorgeous festive table setting before dinner as well as a decadent slice of pecan pie with vanilla ice cream.

The entire family then posed for a photo together before Bonnie snapped up some adorable photos of her nephew Wolf.

She captioned the post by simply penning “Christmas 2022”, adding Christmas tree and sparkle emojis.

Mum-of-five Morah moved into a three-bed apartment in the Seascape apartments complex, which was built on what was once the site of the Dollymount House pub, at Dollymount park in Clontarf in the summer.

Her new home is just one kilometre from the Ryan family mansion she sold on Castle Avenue for €1,525,000.

Pals revealed Morah was keen to stay in the Clontarf area, where the Ryans lived for more than 30 years, as she wants to help Lottie with her little boy and also care for her elderly mother who lives in the locality.

“Wolf is Morah’s pride and joy as he is her first grandchild,” a friend explained.

“Morah wants to stay close to her family as Lottie lives in the area, while Bonnie has a place out in Harmonstown further northside, which is a short drive away.

“She also helps care for her own elderly mother, who lives in the same area. She is really excited about moving into the new apartment as it’s all completely new to her.”

DJ Gerry Ryan, who died in 2010 at the age of 53, shared the Ryan’s former home prior to the couple’s split in 2008.

Former artist Morah was left the entirety of a €1.3million estate by Gerry in his will, is now in a relationship with musician Don Mescall.