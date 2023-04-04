Lola Lennox: ‘There’s privileges I have that maybe others haven’t — but I’ve also worked very hard to get to this point’

She may be the daughter of Eurythmics frontwoman Annie, but singer Lola Lennox was determined to develop her own sound before finding her place in the music industry

It’s a rainy day in Los Angeles, and Lola Lennox is in a thoughtful, somewhat serious state of mind. Her long hair scraped back in an elegant ponytail, the musician answers questions politely but succinctly — or perhaps she is just used to being a little guarded, particularly when it comes to speaking about her music. Lennox is about to release her debut EP, Dreamer, which happen s to be executive-produced by one of the biggest pop acts of the last 40 years: her mum.