Live like a movie star - Saoirse puts her lavish €1.5m home up for sale

Saoirse Ronan has put her Greystones home up for sale - just two years after buying it.

The Oscar-nominated actress is selling her palatial Pine Lodge house in the upmarket Wicklow town of Greystones at an asking price of €1.5m.

The 25-year-old Hollywood A-lister only bought the five-bedroomed house in 2017 for €1.4m from top economist Alan Gray and has ploughed a substantial amount of money into revamping the Edwardian-style property.

It is thought that her decision to sell up is motivated by her spending more time in London and New York for work.

The Carlow-born actress also invested in a three-bedroom terraced house in London's Notting Hill a year ago, forking out €1.5m for it as the star continues to invest her earnings in the property market.

Built in the 1970s and covering an area of 450sqm, the sprawling property has been substantially revamped and decorated in Saoirse's own inimitable style, with lots of inspiration clearly taken from her usual stomping ground of New York.

Boasting five bedrooms and five bathrooms, the privacy-conscious star's house is ideal for anyone wanting some seclusion, as it's surrounded by beautifully-landscaped gardens, high walls and steel gates.

On the market with Galvin Property, the brochure for the house explains that it has been "redesigned and modernised in the past two years to produce a home of unparalleled quality in the area".

The coastal property comes with a newly-fitted kitchen and bathrooms, is in pristine condition and shows "exquisite attention to detail, allied with tasteful design", the auctioneers say.

Of particular note is the light-filled breakfast room, of which they say: "The current owner has painstakingly designed and decorated this open-plan room to be practical, comfortable and aesthetically-impressive in all equal measures."

In a clear nod to her fondness for fashion, one of the bedrooms has been converted into a large walk-in wardrobe with a luxurious en-suite bathroom and separate shower "comparable to a hotel suite in uptown New York".

All five of the bedrooms are situated on the first floor, while on the second floor there's room for a home cinema, a gym or full guest accommodation with a fully-functional kitchen.

For those who fancy a spot of gardening, the property's back garden has fruit trees and a series of raised beds with fresh herbs.

The three-time Oscar nominee has a busy career in the UK and the US and she continues to clock up accolades for her work.

She received rave reviews for her role in Mary Queen Of Scots and is already sparking speculation that she's up for another Oscar nod for her most recent performance in the latest adaptation of Little Women.

