‘Littlest Love’: Aoibhin Garrihy announces birth of third baby daughter

AOIBHIN Garrihy and her husband John Burke have welcomed their third child together.

The former Fair City star and wellness influencer announced the news on Wednesday afternoon with an Instagram post, sharing that she had given birth to a baby girl named Isla on Monday.

Aoibhin posted an adorable photo of her bundle of joy and wrote: “Our littlest love, Isla Burke, who arrived on Monday, making us the happiest, luckiest bunch in the whole world.”

Aoibhin’s sister Doireann – who is also the youngest of three girls – couldn't contain her joy in the comments and joked that Isla was the ‘Doireann’ of her older sibling’s family.

The RTÉ Radio presenter said: “Does this mean she’s the Doireann of the three girl brigade? Cannot wait to cuddle you beautiful baby Isla.”

And their other sister Ailbhe commented: “We love you so much already baby Isla.”

Irish television presenter Síle Seoige also congratulated Aoibhin and John on their new arrival, writing: “You've been on my mind so much for the past few days. She is divine. Hope you are feeling good and resting as much as you can. Three girls...history repeating in the loveliest way. Grá mór XXX.”

Isla is the third daughter for Aoibhin and her hotelier husband John, who are already parents to Hanorah (3) and Líobhan (one).

Aoibhin recently revealed that she and John knew the sex of the baby ahead of time – as they did with the first two - but were waiting until she was born to share the news.

The Dubliner said that she believes that three is their family’s “magic number,” as both she and John are one of three children.

“I feel very blessed to have them so close in age. I'm one of three and John is one of three so it's always been the magic number,” she told The Sun.

“I had it in my head that if we were lucky enough to have three [we would]. It's certainly a lot of work but it's great fun.”