Limerick hurling star Declan Hannon marries radio presenter in lavish ceremony

Louise Cantillon used just one word describe her marriage to her Limerick all-star hurler Declan Hannon on Friday: “Draíocht”.

The Irish for “magic”, she posted it on her Instagram page in a stunning picture that summed up the beautiful ceremony.

The couple are pictured outside the Holy Trinity Abbey Church in Adare after tying the knot surrounded by friends and family in autumn sunshine.

The Today FM and TG4 presenter and Declan have been engaged for a few years ahead of their big day, after the hurler popped the question in December 2021 during a morning walk on a Kerry beach.

They met at a teenage disco in Garryowen Rugby Club in Limerick when they were just 15 and 16 but they only became an item after their Leaving Cert when they were 18 years old.

A qualified teacher, Louise decided to give broadcasting her full attention just before the pandemic.

Having previously presented on Spin South West and TG4, she later made the leap and moved to Dublin to join Today FM and take on more work for TG4.

She now has a packed weekend schedule on Today FM while also on hosting duties for TG4's Junior Eurovision.

Declan has also just enjoyed his fifth All-Ireland hurling win with his Limerick team mates.

After the ceremony, the wedding reception was held at the five-star Adare Manor estate for their black-tie celebration.

Guests arrived at the main function hall where the guest of honour at the reception was the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Among the guests were Danny O’Reilly, lead singer with The Coronas, and hurling manager John Kiely along with Declan's teammates including Cian Lynch, Aaron Gillane, Graeme Mulcahy, Mike and Peter Casey.

Some of Louise's TG4 colleagues also joined them including Siomha Ni Ruairc and Darragh O'Keefe.

While they have both become well-known in their respective fields of GAA and TV and radio presenting, Louise previously told RSVP Magazine: "We don’t think we are high profile at all. Even today, it was completely out of Declan’s norm to stand in for a photoshoot like this.

"I always wonder why people care about us and it nearly embarrasses me when people give us compliments or say we are in the limelight.

"Declan should 100 percent be in the limelight but I don't think I should be. And I am even more perplexed as to why both of us would be. Saying that, I am so grateful for the amazing times we have had together."

Declan chose the moment while on a winter walk on Chom Dhíneol to ask Louise to be his wife.

At the time, the gaeilgeoir bride posted a picture with the caption: “Extra sparkly sunrise ar Chom Dhíneol ar maidin…”

The post showed snaps of the pair, as well as a short video of the waves crashing against the Dingle Peninsula and the engagement ring.

The 28-year-old’s parents are both from The Kingdom and she spent childhood summers there with her three siblings.

Congratulations for the pair flooded their social media.

Una Healy wrote: “Congratulations Louise!” with Influencer Louise Cooney adding: “Congrats guys.”

Declan was the captain of Limerick during the All-Ireland hurling titles in 2018, 2020 and 2021 won his second All Star award that month.