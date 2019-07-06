Like mother, like daughter: Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys (16) is another style icon in the making

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and her daughter Carys oozed glamour when they stepped out together in Italy this week.

The 49-year-old Chicago actress and 16-year-old Carys looked radiant as they posed for pictures together at the Fendi Couture Autumn/ Winter fashion show in the Colloseum in Rome.

Catherine wore a red plunging wrap dress while Carys wore an olive number, and both paired their dresses with diamond earrings and matching bags.

Carys, who is a "wonderful" actress, singer and pianist according to her mother, has previously hailed her mother as a "fashion icon" and described fashion as being "so important" to her.

Carys was born in 2003, the same year that her mother won the best supporting actress oscar for her role in the musical comedy Chicago. Catherine was eight months pregnant when she collected her award and performed a Chicago-esque duet with Queen Latifah at the ceremony.

When she was growing up, her mother and father Michael Douglas kept her out of the spotlight, choosing to live in Bermuda. The family's life was so low-key that Carys thought her dad was "a pancake maker" when she was young.

