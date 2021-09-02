| 14°C Dublin

‘Like angels on Earth’ – Lottie Ryan praises hospital staff as she talks about ‘complicated’ pregnancy

Neasa Cumiskey

Lottie Ryan has opened up about her “complicated” pregnancy experience.

The RTÉ 2FM presenter and her husband Fabio Aprile welcomed their son Wolf into the world in July, two months before his due date.

The 35-year-old has spoken candidly about some of the difficulties she faced during her pregnancy.

Speaking on Instagram, the new mum explained that she isn’t ready to share too many details about Wolf’s birth but said: “I did have quite a complicated experience, so I’m going to try and give just give a broad overview.”

Lottie praised the staff in the Rotunda Hospital, saying that they were “incredible” and “like angels on earth amazing.”

She said: “I went to the Rotunda, and I cannot speak more highly of the Rotunda. I needed them every step of the way with my pregnancy, and they were right there with me every step of the way.

“I didn’t go private. I was public in the Rotunda and it was amazing.

“These people know what they’re doing. You have to put your faith and your trust in them. That’s what I did and things worked out for me in the end really well.

She continued to say that she has been inundated with questions from expecting parents about their pregnancies and offered some advice.

“I know it’s a very anxious and stressful time but the best advice I can give is to have faith in the experts, to have faith in science and try to take a couple of deep breaths. It will all work out; it will be fine.

“Put your faith in the people that are experts in their field,” she added.

