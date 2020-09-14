Liam Neeson voted third sexiest male screen icon over 60

Jane Seymour topped the female list (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner)
Liam Neeson, nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Schindler's List, has become as synonymous with action as Tom Cruise or Bruce Willis.
The Taken movies proved to be the surprise hit of the last decade sending the actor on an action hero path in the twilight of his career.
Films starring the Ballymena actor have pulled in over €6bn since he first appeared on the big screen in Excalibur in 1981.
Narnia
His roles in The Dark Knight Rises and Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace along with his role as the speaking voice of the lion Aslan in the blockbuster Narnia franchise helped secure his position as Ireland's highest-grossing movie star.
His latest two films for the box office follow the familiar theme of a tainted hero on the run. In Honest Thief, he plays a bank robber who tries to turn himself in because he's falling in love and wants to live an honest life.
In Marksman, he stars as a rancher on the Arizona border who becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy desperately fleeing cartel assassins who've pursued him into the US.
Neeson had also been signed up to star in the thriller Memory which is set to be directed by Martin Campbell who helmed Casino Royale and Goldeneye just before the pandemic.
In Memory Neeson is an expert assassin who himself becomes a target when he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal gang.
The FBI is also on his tail, forcing the assassin to call on his exceptional skills to stay one step ahead.