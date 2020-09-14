Liam Neeson voted third sexiest male screen icon over 60

Liam Neeson came in behind Jeff Goldblum and Viggo Mortensen

LIAM Neeson has been voted among the sexiest screen stars over 60 on the planet.

Cult star and latter-day style icon Jeff Goldblum was voted No 1 in a table of the sexiest golden oldie screen actors, in a new survey of the world's screen icons entering their seventh decade.

Lord of the Rings actor Viggo Mortensen was voted in second place, while the Ballymena actor ties with Harrison Ford for third place.

One-in-eight people surveyed found the Taken star has the most on-screen charisma.

Other actors in the top 10 included Oscar winner Tom Hanks and American actor Richard Gere.

Sean Connery was the only Bond star to make the cut while action stars Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger came in at ninth and 10th place respectively.

The survey, carried out by OnBuy.com, found ex Bond girl Jane Seymour has been voted the sexiest actress over 60.

Oscar winners Susan Sarandon and Jane Fonda ranked second and third respectively on the table of most desirable female stars over 60. Helen Mirren and Sigourney Weaver also made the list.

Liam Neeson, nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Schindler's List, has become as synonymous with action as Tom Cruise or Bruce Willis.

The Taken movies proved to be the surprise hit of the last decade sending the actor on an action hero path in the twilight of his career.

Films starring the Ballymena actor have pulled in over €6bn since he first appeared on the big screen in Excalibur in 1981.

His roles in The Dark Knight Rises and Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace along with his role as the speaking voice of the lion Aslan in the blockbuster Narnia franchise helped secure his position as Ireland's highest-grossing movie star.

His latest two films for the box office follow the familiar theme of a tainted hero on the run. In Honest Thief, he plays a bank robber who tries to turn himself in because he's falling in love and wants to live an honest life.

In Marksman, he stars as a rancher on the Arizona border who becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy desperately fleeing cartel assassins who've pursued him into the US.

Neeson had also been signed up to star in the thriller Memory which is set to be directed by Martin Campbell who helmed Casino Royale and Goldeneye just before the pandemic.

In Memory Neeson is an expert assassin who himself becomes a target when he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal gang.

The FBI is also on his tail, forcing the assassin to call on his exceptional skills to stay one step ahead.

