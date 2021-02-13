Laura Whitmore ‘well impressed’ she can still walk in heels during third trimester of pregnancy

Laura Whitmore is expecting her baby early this year. Photo by: Laura Whitmore/ Instagram

Laura Whitmore said she can’t believe she is still able to walk in heels as she is in her third trimester of pregnancy.

Posting a snap to Instagram wearing a pink dress with a huge detailed bow and nude heels, she wrote: “Well impressed I can still walk in heels (just about) It’s the little accomplishments”

The Irish presenter announced last December that she is expecting her first child with her husband Iain Stirling.

To announce the pregnancy, Laura took to social media with a snap of a Guns N’Roses babygro that says ‘coming 2021’ on it.

The couple secretly wed in Dublin last year, however, the Bray native only confirmed the news on her Instagram on New Years Day 2021.

She wrote: “A year ago Iain asked me to marry him and we had the most magical, perfect ceremony. We loved having it to ourselves.

"We had been planning the perfect celebration and I will forever be so thankful that’s what we got. We have never spoken publicly about our engagement or wedding.

"Back at the time we never felt the need to say anything as it’s all such a personal experience.”

It’s an especially busy time for the Love Island presenter as she is launching a book on March 4 called No One Can Change Your Life Except For You.

It is a self-help/motivational book and the TV star said she “basically wrote the book she has always wanted to read”.

"I recognise everyone has different levels of struggle but no one just hands you a chance,” she wrote.

"We don't have to wait for Prince Charming to rescue us, or wait for the opportunity to come to us.

“We can be our own heroes. We can create our own dreams.”

After announcing her pregnancy, Laura has hit back at “trolls” who have shamed her online for showing off her baby bump.

She received some negative comments online after sharing an image of herself wearing underwear and a denim jacket.

While the image received over 100,000 likes and many positive comments, some users took the opportunity to criticise Whimore.

One user commented: “How can you ask for privacy whilst being pregnant whilst showing photos like this on Instagram!!!!”

Laura replied to the remark: “Because it’s my choice what I show. Quite simple really.”

Online Editors