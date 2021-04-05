Laura Whitmore shares cute Easter snap of her cuddling new baby girl 

Laura Whitmore has shared a gorgeous Easter image of her and her baby girl

Laura Whitmore has shared a cute Easter snap of her cuddling her new baby girl.

In the image, the Irish presenter is seen cradling her newborn who’s dressed in yellow for the occasion.

Posting to Instagram, she captioned the image simply; “Easter chick”.

Friends and fans flocked to the comments of the picture to congratulate Laura on her new arrival.

Irish twins Jedward wrote: “This is definitely a JEPIC Easter! Congrats Iain and Laura!”

While Keith Duffy commented: “Congratulations guys”

And Imelda May said: “Cutie!!”

Laura and her husband Iain Sterling have not yet announced the name of their first child.

The Love Island presenter publically confirmed the birth of her baby girl on Friday after posting on social media.

She shared an image of her cuddling her new baby daughter, writing; “thanks for all the kind messages at this time. We are in love x.”

Laura is believed to have given birth about a week ago after she did not present her BBC radio show as usual on the Sunday before last.

And the Bray-born presenter and her husband, a comedian and narrator on Love Island, looked proud and relaxed with their newborn as they went for coffee in London on Thursday.

The couple got married in Dublin last November and shared their first photo of the wedding on New Year’s Day. Laura then confirmed they were due to have a baby.

Laura previously confirmed that she was expecting a baby girl. Photos of the couple with a baby seat were published by the Daily Mail.

Writing in her new book, ‘No-one Can Change Your Life Except for You’, the ‘Love Island’ presenter says: “There’s a new chapter coming in my life in the form of a baby girl currently growing inside me.

“And that scares the s*it out of me. I once swallowed a fly and was freaked out that there was a live bug inside me. A little live human is a whole new level of freaking out. But I’m excited. Because there is a lot of good in the world, there is a lot of potential and I want to bring up a child knowing that she has her own story to write.”

She adds: “She will be supported and loved but she is the heroine of her own life, no-one else.”

The couple suffered a miscarriage in 2018, with Laura penning a deeply personal and moving piece about the experience for Hot Press magazine a year later.

Later, on The Late Late Show, she described how she had felt overwhelmed after sharing her story.

“It took me a long time. I didn’t talk about it for like a year or so and I also found out from my doctor that one in three women experience a miscarriage,” she said. “I am sure a lot of miscarriages are not knowing or not telling as well and that really surprised me I didn’t know that figure.”

Online Editors