Laura Whitmore reacts to report which claims British Army podcast was to 'recruit' new members

TV presenter Laura Whitmore has given her reaction to a newspaper report which claims that the British Army podcast she took part in was indeed intended to “recruit” new members into the military.

“I’m used to media outlets twisting stories and aware I have a platform that I will use and continue to use; especially to speak about how men have written about women in the past as well as lots of issues I feel strong about,” she said.

She came under fire on social media last month for a post on Instagram stating that she was “really pleased” to share the first episode of The Locker.

The post was accompanied by an image of Whitmore in a camouflage top and a blurb for the Podcast said it was made to explore “confidence and mental resilience” with a trio of influencers including Whitmore. It saw her speaking to a female soldier about working in a male-dominated industry.

The same day saw her posting a tribute to John Hume, a Nobel peace prize winner who helped bring an end to the Troubles after his passing on August 3.

Defending herself from claims of hypocrisy, Whitmore said at the time that she had only been asked to be a guest on a Podcast talking about body issues and being a female in a male dominated industry.

"The other guest was a young female soldier. If this looked like me trying to recruit people to the army, that is not the case at all,” she said.

However, a report in today’s The Times Irish edition said the podcast was produced in conjunction with Capita, a consulting, digital services and software business.

Figures in the same report state that the total cost of producing the three episodes was €126,631 including €51,719 for ‘talent.’ Former Premier League footballer Jermaine Jenas and Chessie King also took part.

The British Army, Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force have all worked with Capita for the past eight years. Capita’s website states that the purpose of the partnership is “single minded” and that is “to recruit tomorrow’s army today”.

Details released under a Freedom of Information (FOI) request states that the Podcast’s goal is to entice new recruits into the military.

“The recruiting partnering project (RPP) is a partnering agreement between the British Army and Capita since 2012. Capita works hand-in-hand with the army to attract, source and select officers and soldiers (regular and reserve), to the quantity and quality that the British Army needs each year,” it says.

“The Locker Podcasts are part of the RPP’s overall marketing strategy to attract applications by using a wide range of opportunities and media channels.”

A spokesperson for the British Army said that all influencers were briefed on the background of the campaign, according to the report.

They were all made aware that the Podcast was “a continuation of the army recruitment campaign” and that “it was an activity promoting army jobs”.

In a lengthy statement today, Whitmore said she had been asked to speak about being a women in a male-dominated industry like the media world.

“I don’t agree with the history of the British Army or the atrocities they have inflicted. However, I have friends and colleagues who are currently doctors and nurses there and who are good people,” she said.

“I’ve never been in the army nor do I have any experience and so I would never be telling people to join something I have no understanding or experience of. It’s common sense really.

“I am a broadcaster and always open and am paid to speak on all sorts of Podcasts and networks and on Instagram; anything paid for I acknowledge...that’s my job. I get paid to broadcast and in places I feel my voice is important.”

