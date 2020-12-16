Irish presenter Laura Whitmore has announced that she’s expecting her first baby with her partner Iain Stirling.

Taking to Instagram, the Bray native shared a snap of a Guns N’Roses baby grow that says ‘coming 2021’ on it.

She captioned the post: “I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly.

"However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share - and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lockdown beer belly is out of control.

"Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021. It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning.

"I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought. In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!

“We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life.”

Friends and fans flocked to the comment section to congratulate the couple on their news.

Dermot O’Leary said: “The best news. Congrats x”

Gogglebox’s Scarlett Moffat wrote: “Congratulations to you both honestly you will make the most wonderful parents xxxx.”

While Love Island’s Demi Jones commented: “Omg congratulations”

Funnyman Iain also posted a snap to Instagram to share the news, and didn’t skip this opportunity to make a joke.

He shared a picture of his game consoles captioned: “Sorry to my old babies but there is a new baby coming early 2021.”

This news comes as the couple reportedly got married in secret last month at Dublin’s City Hall.

According to The Sun, Bray native Laura and Iain tied the knot in front of 25 guests, which was the maximum allowed under Ireland’s level five rules at the time, and included Laura’s half-brother Adam and Iain’s sister Kirsten as witnesses.

The presenter took to Twitter today in what seems to be a vague response to these reports.

She wrote: “Little thought of the day... If and when I ever have personal news I want to share, I will be the one to share it”

A source told the outlet: “Iain and Laura are so in love, they really wanted to get married as soon as possible.

“Despite circumstances not being ideal, it was such a romantic day.”

The couple opted to keep the news private after returning to the UK, but eagle-eyed fans spotted Iain wearing a wedding ring when he appeared on the special ‘Loose Men’ episode of ITV’s ‘Loose Women’ to mark International Men’s Day late last month.

Iain, who has voiced ‘Love Island’ since its launch in 2015, met Laura at an ITV party in 2016, but they didn’t start dating until summer 2017.

Laura later revealed she’d secretly visited Iain as he filmed ‘Love Island’ in 2017, when she said: We tried to keep it as quiet as possible at the beginning.

"I remember going to Majorca and not telling anyone, even though I know most of the crew.

"If anyone had seen me they’d be like, ‘What the hell is Laura doing here?’ I thought nobody knew, but it turned out everyone did. At the time I was like, ‘We totally got away with that’.

"We’d been together for four or five months before we put anything on our social media.

"I think at that point we were both like, ‘Should we just own it?’And then once you put it out there, no one gives a s***. People only care when they don’t know something."

