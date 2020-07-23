Vogue Williams with her baby son Theodore and husband Spencer Matthews in St Barth's over Christmas. Picture: Instagram

Vogue Williams has welcomed her new baby girl with Spencer Matthews as she reaches the end of her lockdown pregnancy.

The model and TV presenter (34), whose son Theo turns two in September, shared her good news on social media this afternoon and was instantly inundated with messages of congratulations and well wishes.

Alongside a selfie of the beaming couple, she wrote: “Last night we became a family of four. Our beautiful daughter arrived safely and happily into the world.”

The location of the post was the Chelsea and Westminster hospital in London.

Read More

She has yet to share a photo of their new arrival, sparking speculation that the celeb couple could be saving the image for a UK publication.

They confirmed the news last March and told Hello publication that it had been a little harder to conceive this time around, as she has polycystic ovary syndrome.

"We're delighted. It's so exciting but kind of scary to think we're going to have another newborn.

"There's no doubt that I feel lucky to be having another baby.

"It isn't easy for everyone, and it was certainly a different path for us this time, so it’s really nice to be here and talking about it now."

“We just had a few bumps in the road this time around and it just wasn't as straightforward as it was with Theodore."

The first time around, she ended up having an emergency caesarean when she was having Theodore due to sudden complications but she looked the picture of health after her second birth.

She and Spencer have been together since January 2017 when they fell for each other while filming the Channel 4 ski-ing show The Jump but kept their romance under wraps for a while.

They got married at his ancestral home in Scotland in June 2018 and welcomed in Theo a few short months later.

They currently have a home in London but Vogue recently bought another property in her native town of Howth so she can be close to her family.

Read More

Online Editors