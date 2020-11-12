Kylie Minogue says the past year has been a 'rollercoaster' and talks about Irish concerts

Pop sensation Kylie Minogue has said lockdown was a “rollercoaster” for her as she learned many new skills and created “lockdown babies”.

Of course, the In Your Eyes singer was talking about her new album and has revealed what it’s like creating an entire album from her home.

She explained that it’s crazy that her songs, aka her “lockdown babies” are not out in the world.

Speaking on 2FM Breakfast with Doireann & Eoghan, she said:“(Lockdown has been) a rollercoaster, like everybody.

“I learned some new skills, doing the recording and setting up much like you guys there with all your equipment at home.”

The pop icon added that it has also been difficult as she’s missing her family a lot and like everyone the unknown is scary.

She added: “It was a little topsy turvy but overall, so appreciative that I got to find out a way to work and be creative and so it is doubly amazing to me that my album is out that was largely made in lockdown and some of these lockdown babies are out in the world, so it is very heartwarming.”

Kylie also opened up about why she had to cancel her Dublin and Belfast gigs in 2018.

She revealed that she was so sick there was no way she could have gone through with the shows, and she was devastated that the Dublin gig was cancelled the day of.

“I was really unwell with a bad flu or bronchitis or something leading up to the show in Dublin and I tried day after day to get better and even up to lunchtime the day of the show I was trying my best and I had to call it I was devastated, it was awful,” she said.

“I really could not do it. I think I’d scraped my way through the previous two gigs. I was like ‘please don’t cry, don’t cry and the crew was like ‘oh you’ll be fine’,” she added.

“When you’re unwell, you’re unwell and unfortunately yeah, it was a very long morning.”

The October gigs were rescheduled for December of the same year.

“When we came back it was an incredible gig, we came back in December so it was Christmas vibes,” Kylie said.

