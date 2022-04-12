Kourtney Kardashian says ‘wedding’ to Travis Barker was ‘the best night’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. Picture date: Sunday March 27, 2022. Doug Peters/PA Wire

Kourtney Kardashian has described her “practice” wedding to Travis Barker as “the best night of my life that I don’t remember”.

The reality TV star, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, were “married” by an Elvis impersonator at the One Love Chapel in Las Vegas after the Grammys, with Kardashian telling her millions of Instagram followers the wedding had taken place “with no licence”.

In the state of Nevada it is required that couples obtain a marriage licence before the union is official.

Kourtney and her famous family, including Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, were speaking ahead of their new series, The Kardashians, starting in the US and the UK on April 14.

Speaking about the Vegas ceremony, Kourtney, who became engaged to Barker in October last year, told Associated Press: “It actually would have been real if they would have given us a licence at 2am.

“We asked multiple times, are you sure there’s nothing we can do? So yeah, we just did it anyways.”

She added: “It was really, really fun/I don’t remember. It was like the best night of my life that I don’t remember.”

The new series, which will air in the UK on Disney+ and in the US on Disney-owned streaming service Hulu, comes after their E! reality show, titled Keeping Up With The Kardashians, ended last year after a run of some 20 seasons.

The Kardashian-Jenners, headed up by matriarch and “momager” Kris, preside over vast business empires worth billions and are among the world’s most famous stars.

Kim, 41, confirmed her relationship with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson last month in a post on Instagram, shortly after she was declared legally single after filing for divorce from rapper Kanye West.

Asked about whether they hold back any personal reveals on the new show, Kim told the Associated Press: “I don’t think it was that we wanted to hold back on anything. I just think we all have boundaries of different things that we are just maybe a little bit more protective of.

“But if it’s anything, I think we actually go a little bit deeper into each of us individually, and that’s something that’s really different for the show.

“You know, last time when we were filming our last show, we were always together as a family and everything we would do would be together.

“But this time, it’s definitely like more documentary style, and I think that you’ll see each of us in what we do individually in our daily lives and then how we come together for our dinners and our sister time and stuff like that.

“I think we actually go a little bit deeper individually.”

Kim said that while she does speak about Davidson in the new series, it’s not “really what he does”.

She explained: “I definitely talk about him a lot in my natural, you know, just life, but it’s not really what he does.

“You know, he’s off busy doing his thing. And if he’s there supporting me at something that I’m doing, he wouldn’t ask them to turn the cameras off or anything. But it’s just not really what he does. So I respect that.”

During an event in London on Monday night at The Old Sessions House in Farringdon, executive producer Ben Winston spoke to presenter Fleur East about the upcoming show during a virtual appearance.

Winston, who is also at the helm of The Late Late Show With James Corden, said of working with the Kardashians: “I found them really impressive. They’re a tight-knit family where family comes first.”

The Kardashians launches on Disney+ in the UK on 14 April, with new episodes streaming every Thursday.