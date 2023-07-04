Kirsty Blake Knox: Just how did ‘agent to the stars’ Noel Kelly become so powerful?

RTÉ has failed to invest in and nurture new talent, meaning Noel Kelly held all the cards

The ‘most powerful man in Irish media’ was pretty much unknown to the majority of the country a fortnight ago. Since then, there has been huge interest in ‘agent to the stars’ Noel Kelly. His client listing is like a who’s-who of RTÉ radio and TV stars. Last week, one TD asked how RTÉ could let one man have such ‘God-like’ power and become bigger than the broadcaster itself. It’s a pertinent question and one they struggled to answer.