Kim v Kanye kicks off as she says he’s making divorce impossible and he accuses her of trying to kidnap their daughter

Kim Kardashian has hit back at Kanye West, calling his social media attacks "hurtful" after he claimed their daughter was on TikTok against his will.

Reality star Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February last year, citing irreconcilable differences, after they married in an extravagant wedding in 2014.

On Friday, West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, seemingly attacked Kardashian for allowing their eight-year-old daughter North on TikTok without his permission.

Sharing an image on Instagram, West used capital letters to caption the post: "Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on tik tok against my will?"

Addressing the claims in a statement on her Instagram story, Kardashian (41) said she is doing her best to protect their daughter while allowing her "creativity in the medium that she wishes" with supervision because it brings her "happiness".

Talking about her estranged husband, she added: "Kayne's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.

"From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

The social media star, who has 284 million Instagram followers, also said she was the "main provider and caregiver" for their four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

She added: "I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."

West hit back after she made the "main provider" statement, claiming that she kidnapped their daughter on her birthday.

The global megastar (44) reshared an image of her post.

West captioned the image: "What do you mean by main provider?

"America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address.

"You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago's party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way."

Rapper West is dating Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox after they met on New Year's Eve in Miami.