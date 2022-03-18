Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson mysteriously drops out of Blue Origin space flight with days to go

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson has mysteriously dropped out of a space flight days before launch.

The Saturday Night Live star had been set to take off on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin on Wednesday, March 23.

Davidson will no longer be travelling on the flight and a replacement crew member will be announced soon, the company said.

The flight has now been rescheduled to March 29.

“Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission,” a company spokesperson said in a written statement. “We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.”

The 28-year-old comedian had been due to travel to space with Party America CEO Marty Allen, real estate mogul Marc Hagle and his wife Sharon, Jim Kitchen and Dr George Nield.

During the 11-minute journey on the New Shepard, astronauts will soar past the Kármán Line, which is 62-miles in the air and the internationally recognised boundary of space.

They will also experience several minutes of weightlessness during the journey.

In July last year, Blue Origin completed New Shepard’s first human flight with four people onboard.

The crew was made up of Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen.

Star Trek legend William Shatner, 90, became the oldest person to fly into space in October.

Blue Origin’s most recent manned flight, in December, carried six people including Laura Shepard Churchley, the daughter of Alan Shepard who was the first American to fly in space.

It also had Good Morning America host Michael Strahan on board.

The space mission will take off from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in West Texas.

Davidson has hit the headlines in recent weeks after going public with his high-profile romance with Kim Kardashian.

The pair finally went Instagram official after posting a series of candid snaps together last week.

Following this, Ms Kardashian candidly discussed her blossoming romance during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

“I think it’s just in life, no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and people that I love to be happy, and I went for it,” she explained on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“And I went for it! I was like ‘You know what? I’m in my forties, like f*** it.”