Kim Kardashian gifted a lock of Marilyn Monroe’s hair before wearing iconic dress at 2022 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian not only wore Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the 2022 Met Gala, she is now the proud new owner of a lock of the Hollywood screen icon’s hair.

In a video, shared by the Ripley’s Believe It or Not Instagram page, the SKIMS mogul, 41, is seen receiving the lock in a small silver box.

“During @KimKardashian’s Met Gala dress fitting at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! HQ, our team surprised her with a silver box that contained an actual lock of Marilyn’s iconic platinum hair,” the caption on the post read.â

It added: “The Ripley’s team also filled her Met Gala dressing room with a trove of Marilyn Monroe and JFK memorabilia to help inspire her look.â ”

The mum-of-four was left open-mouthed by the gesture, telling the camera: “Oh my god I’m literally going to do some crazy voodoo s**t and channel her.

“This is so special to me. Thank you so much, this is so cool.”

Speaking to boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, who was off camera, Kardashian added: “This is sleeping with me every night… sorry babe.”

The reality TV star stole the show when she hit the red carpet in the dazzling gown at the prestigious fashion event in New York on Monday.

Monroe wore the frock in 1962, just a few months before her death, when she infamously sang Happy Birthday, Mr President to President John F. Kennedy.

The one-of-a-kind gold ensemble was purchased by executives at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! for a staggering $4.8 million (£3.8 million) at auction in 2016.

Since then, it has been kept in a temperature-controlled vault at a museum in Orlando, Florida.

Kardashian partnered with the museum to wear Monroe’s dress for 10 minutes at the Met Gala before changing into a replica.

© Evening Standard