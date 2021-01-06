Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly split up

Reality star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West have split up, the New York Post has reported.

Superstar Kim has hired divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who oversaw her previous divorces, as she prepares to file for divorce from her husband.

The couple did not spend Christmas together as Kanye stayed in his Wyoming ranch and the Kardashian family celebrated the holidays separately.

A source told the newspaper: “Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done.”

The couple have four children together; daughter North, (7), son Saint (5), daughter Chicago (2) and son Psalm (19 months).

Their highly-publicised marriage has been making headlines recently after Kanye’s attempt at running as a presidential candidate in the US election.

“She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy sh*t, and she’s just had enough of it,” said the source.

Over the summer, Kanye took to Twitter to voice his concerns as he claimed that the Kardashian family were attempting to get him psychiatric treatment.

The rapper turned fashion mogul has recently turned his attention to fashion with his Yeezy line of athleisure wear.

Meanwhile, originally shooting to fame with a sex tape and reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim has in recent years turned her attention to becoming a lawyer and advocating for prison reform.

