Khloe Kardashian now accused of adding filter to clip with niece after Photoshop controversy

Fans have now accused Khloe Kardashian of using an Instagram filter on a post featuring her five-year-old niece.

It comes just days after she appeared to admit she photoshopped her daughter True, four, into an image from Disneyland,

Now the Kardashian star was called out again by fans for using filters.

The post in question features the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star smiling alongside her brother Rob’s daughter five-year-old Dream.

The video appeared to have been taken during the family’s Disneyland getaway for True’s birthday.

Eagle-eyed viewers have claimed there is a “glitch” in the video that appeared to distort Kardashian’s face.

The fan account shared a close up of the footage on social media and wrote: “Khloe’s face glitching as she is once again using a hidden filter.

“It’s so sad that she took time out of spending time with her daughter at Disneyland to go through the effort of using a hidden filter. I really hope she finds the self-love she truly deserves soon.”

The latest video came days after Kardashian appeared to admit she had Photoshopped her young daughter into a photograph at Disneyland.

The Good American founder had taken to social media earlier this week and claimed True was enjoying her first-ever trip to the theme park.

However, fans quickly pointed out there had been photos of True visiting the theme park last year - sparking confusion.

The story then became even more complex when super sleuths suggested that Kardashian had in fact superimposed her toddler’s face onto Stormi Webster’s body in the earlier pictures.

Following the debacle, Kardashian then took to Twitter saying: “Welllppp I f**ked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else Our show airs in a few days.”

Naturally, several fans took to social media to express their confusion about why Kardashian would Photoshop her youngster into the pictures.

“Khloe said today is True’s first time at Disneyland… the Disney photoshop conspiracy theory is back. I’m sure they had a good reason for having to cover up Stormi in the photos I just think it’s interesting and funny!

Another added: “Lol but why did yall photoshop her face on stormi tho?? like i really wanna know.”

The Standard has approached Khloe Kardashian’s representative for further comment.

