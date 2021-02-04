Kevin Kilbane and wife Brianne Delcourt celebrate the birth of their first child together

Kevin Kilbane and wife Brianne Delcourt are celebrating the birth of their first child together.

The former Republic of Ireland soccer player and the Dancing on Ice star posted on their twitter accounts: Welcome to the world Olivia Mai Kilbane.. Born today 8.30am (1.30pm Irish time) 6lbs 11oz. Mommy @Brianne_TV is just a superstar and is recovering well along with Olivia. What a birthday gift for both of us.

The couple met on ITV's Dancing on Ice and began a whirlwind romance which saw them get engaged after just four months together.

"I actually couldn't be happier to be married and to have a baby on the way," said Kilbane recently.

"Everything may seem fast in other people’s eyes and we can’t believe it ourselves but we do everything together so this was naturally the next step," he added.

"It was initially surprising because it came at a crazy time when there was already a lot going on, but we were planning it - we just didn’t realise it would happen so quick."

Kilbane proposed to Delcourt at a restaurant after they were eliminated from Dancing on Ice.

This will be Kilbane's third child as he is a father to two girls, Elsie and Isla, while Brianne also has a daughter, Gracie Isabella.

