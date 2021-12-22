Kerry Katona’s 6-year-old daughter left in tears as her mum ‘tests positive’ for Covid

Kerry Katona’s six-year-old daughter has been left in tears as her mum “tests positive” for Covid.

The mum of five revealed that her fiancé Ryan had the virus, and after undergoing a PCR test, her results came back as ‘inconclusive’.

However, after self-administering two lateral flow antigen tests, both detected the virus.

Taking to social media, the former pop star said: “So my PCR came back inconclusive so I did another lateral flow test.”

She revealed that herself and her 13-year-old son Max both have the virus, while two of her daughters don’t.

“Both me and Max tested positive. Heidi and DJ [are] negative.”

“Also my mum has just tested positive too!”

“Really not sure how to deal with this,” she admitted.

“DJ is crying because she can’t come near me.”

"I'm gutted," she said, "this is not how I wanted to spend Christmas."

Speaking to her daughter DJ off camera she told her daughter she couldn't come any closer to her.

"You can't come any closer, let me move out of the way," she said.

Earlier this week Kerry revealed that her daughter Molly had also tested positive for the virus, leaving her unable to fly home for Christmas.

Taking to Instagram she shared: “You really couldn't make this sh*t up!”

“So my Molly was just about to fly over to come home for Christmas but she’s tested positive and then my Ryan is really poorly and now he’s tested positive,” she said, sharing a snap of two antigen tests.

“My [test] is negative but feel like shit,” she said, adding: “I hate Boris” in reference to the UK Prime Minister.

Kerry's Christmas was ruined last year also as both she and Ryan tested positive for the virus last December.

It hasn’t been a great month for the 41-year-old who watched on helplessly as her personalised blue Land Rover was stolen while she was out shopping with two of her kids.

Giving her followers an update on her car she said: “Still no update on my car, not spoke to the police since Friday.”

“How the hell it’s not been found is beyond me.”

“Been trying to replace my girl’s iPads for Christmas but they've all sold out.”

“Whoever stole my car I hope your d*ck falls off!!"