Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Antonio Banderas and Dua Lipa attending AIDS fundraiser in Cannes

Kendall Jenner was among the stars on the red carpet as she attended an Aids fundraiser in Cannes.

The model joined other A-listers and her mother in lending support to amfAR: The Foundation for Aids Research.

The international non-profit organisation for support, education and advocacy regularly draws star guests for its annual event in Cannes.

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival drew showbusiness royalty from around the world, and famous faces were out in force the charity event.

Jenner dressed boldly in pink for the evening, with fellow model Winnie Harlow wearing a distinctively-patterned dress.

Kris Jenner, Eva Longoria, Adriana Lima and Dua Lipa were also among the stars walking the red carpet in the Riviera.

Singer Tom Jones was also in attendance at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, dressed in sharp eveningwear along with Hollywood actor Christoph Waltz.

Online Editors