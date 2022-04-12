Kellie Harrington shares first wedding snap with wife Mandy Loughlin

Kellie Harrington has shared a stunning photo with her new wife Mandy Loughlin on their wedding day.

The Olympic boxing hero tied the knot with her longtime love on Friday in Dublin, followed by a reception at The Old Spot in Dublin 4.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Kellie shared the first photo of her and Mandy in their laced white dresses with Kellie opting to wear a pair of trousers underneath her gown.

The happy couple beamed as they posed with their three dogs – including French bulldog Nidge and Staffordshire bull terrier Macy.

In a world where ye can be anything, just be yourself 😘



8-4-2022 pic.twitter.com/8qA1Un6vAc — Kellie Harrington (@Kelly64kg) April 11, 2022

“In a world where ye can be anything, just be yourself,” the 32-year-old wrote as she added the date of their wedding.

“And the things she does, she gives back so much to people,” Mandy told Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio.

“She brings 110pc to whatever she does. She brings the craic, she brings passion and excitement. If you meet Kellie and you are talking to her, she just makes you want to be a better person.

“We met about 13 years ago boxing. She used to have to trek over from Bray to train and we met there and clicked, and the rest is history,” she added.

The first photo of the day came from pal Faye O'Rourke, frontwoman of Soda Blonde, who shared a snap of the couple cutting their wedding cake which was decorated with roses and a cake topper reading ‘Amanda and Kellie.’

The musician also shared videos of the pair dancing together with family and friends to 80s smash hit ‘Smalltown Boys’ by Bronski Beat.

O'Rourke described the occasion as 'the most beautiful wedding of all time' in her Instagram post.

Kellie and Mandy have been together since 2009 after meeting at a boxing club in Bray 13 years ago.

Speaking last year about their relationship, Mandy said: "It's so rare to find everything that Kellie has, together. I don't know how she has the energy to spread herself around the way she does.

