Keanu Reeves: Heartwarming interaction between John Wick star and young child goes viral

Keanu Reeves’s heartwarming interaction with a young child at an airport has gone viral on social media.

The Matrix star was spotted on a flight from London to New York, having apparently been in the country to film a documentary.

After arriving at his destination, Reeves was approached by a young boy, who then proceeded to pepper the actor with a “series of rapid-fire questions”.

The encounter was described by TV producer Andrew Kimmel in a tweet thread that quickly went viral.

“Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today,” he revealed. “A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one…

“Kid: Why were you in London? KR: Filming a documentary. Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x) KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! Race cars! Kid: Do you drive? KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles.”

Eventually, the child started “running out of questions”, prompting Reeves to begin affectionately “grilling him”, asking him questions such as: “Why were you in Europe?” “What galleries did you go to in Paris?” and “What was your favourite?”

“The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight,” added Kimmel. “I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”

In recent years, Reeves has become renowned for his benevolent off-screen persona.

Back in 2021, he was praised for gifting four of his John Wick: Chapter 4 stuntmen personalised Rolex watches.

To mark the end of the movie shoot, he had the items engraved with the message: “The John Wick Five. Thank you. Keanu. JW4. 2021”

Reeves’s reaction to being described as the “nicest man in Hollywood” went viral online last year.