Katy Perry opens up on motherhood and ‘incredible’ fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry said motherhood was “the best decision I ever made” as she opened up on being a parent with “incredible” fiance Orlando Bloom.

The American Idol judge, 36, welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August last year in the same week she released her sixth album, Smile.

She has had a packed schedule since giving birth and returned to work on the TV talent show five weeks after becoming a mother.

Perry appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and said Bloom’s experience of having a 10-year-old son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr had come in useful.

Asked by Kimmel if she is getting much sleep, she said: “Yeah, I have family and support and I’ve got an incredible fiancé who has done this before, he has a 10-year-old son so as much as I was little bit like, ‘I don’t need to hear all of those stories’, they actually helped.

“He’s been amazing, incredible and we’re so in love and we’re so grateful.”

Perry welcomed her first child at a hospital in coronavirus-ravaged Los Angeles and revealed unlike some other expectant fathers, Lord Of The Rings star Bloom, 44, was allowed in the room and filmed the birth.

She said: “He was such a great support, we had like a little boombox. He was there and he was so wonderful and just like holding my hand and looking into my eyes.

“You want to film it but you also want to be present so there’s a fine line. He was great, I highly recommend it.”

Perry also discussed the presents her celebrity friends gave her to congratulate her on becoming a mother.

Taylor Swift made a hand-embroidered pink silk blanket for Daisy while Perry’s American Idol co-star Lionel Richie sent the baby a robe.

“It was very, very thoughtful,” Perry said.

Perry was among the artists invited to perform at Joe Biden’s inauguration last month. Her family includes supporters of both major political parties, she said, which was one of the reasons she appeared in Washington DC.

The pop star also said she was inspired by her daughter.

Perry added: “She’s the best, it’s the best. She changed something really important inside of me and I feel that and everything I do now I think of her.

“And I think, ‘OK, where she’ll be when she’s 36? What is this planet going to look like? How can I do my part? How can I change myself to be a better human being every day so she can have a fantastic life?'”

