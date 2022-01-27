Katie Price says fiancé Carl doesn’t mind her selling risqué pictures on OnlyFans as he gets ‘the prize’

Katie Price's boyfriend Carl Wood watches as she poses for photographers during a photocall for her Only Fans website at the Holborn Studios in London. Picture: PA

Katie Price dressed as a nun wearing a sash saying "My Body My Rules" during a photocall for her Only Fans account. Picture: PA

Katie Price has said fiancé Carl Woods won’t mind her selling saucy snaps on her new OnlyFans site as he gets to go to bed with her.

The 43-year-old glamour model dressed up as a nun and donned a 'My Body My Rules' sash as she made a media announcement that she had joined the subscription-based website.

With Carl by her side Katie told how she hopes to empower women, adding: “It is something I’m born to do.”

Not only did she claim the page will be a "safe space", but the star also said she will “share images…to those special fans”, as well as provide "glamorous shots."

The mum-of-five is charging fans £11 (€13) a month to see her uploads on OnlyFans which won’t bother Carl who she got engaged to last April, as “he gets to have the prize”.

"At the end of the day he gets to have the prize when I go to bed with him and he gets me, but he understands," she explained.

Katie has also revealed how she is determined to get pregnant this year and wants to walk down the aisle to tie the knot with the former Love Island beau.

"We will get married this year," Katie declared.

Expand Close Katie Price's boyfriend Carl Wood watches as she poses for photographers during a photocall for her Only Fans website at the Holborn Studios in London. Picture: PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Katie Price's boyfriend Carl Wood watches as she poses for photographers during a photocall for her Only Fans website at the Holborn Studios in London. Picture: PA

In relation to her new OnlyFans gig she added: “You can Google pictures of me from the past but now this is the new me, new fresh pictures – forget about all the old stuff."

Video of the Day

She told the crowd: “I want to make a stand for all women and my OnlyFans channel will be about 100pc body positivity.”

Katie added: “I see my OnlyFans channel as a place I can feel secure, confident, empowered and beautiful. Yes, there will be some glamorous shots, because as everyone knows I love being in front of the camera.

"But more importantly, this will be a place for me to share my world and my adventures with my closest supporters in my own authentic voice.”

“I have people who have tried to control and dictate me for too long and I think that’s where it goes wrong, because people see me as a target to make money, whereas now I’m in control and it’s my way or no way.

“I think it’s definitely a safer way to use the platform because you’re in control, and I would advise anyone, if you want to do it, this is the way you should do it because you control everything that goes out.”

She added that she is “embracing herself” and is a “feminist”.

She said: “It is something that I’m born to do. There’s no lads’ mags anymore.

“It (the content) went on to social media and I’m not used to that world, and I look and think ‘Why would you want to give that away?’

“I think my body’s valuable, I own it, it’s my rules, my body, and I want to dictate how I show my body.

“It was something on my mind for ages and I always said I’d never do it. I thought you’d have to go topless or nude, which I wouldn’t be comfy doing. It’s good for my mental health doing something I enjoy.

“When I’m behind the camera I become animated. The camera loves me and I love the camera. Hopefully I can empower other women who are my age, or any woman, to embrace it. I’m creative and no-one can deny for 25 years this is what I’ve done. Being big-headed? Yeah. Being arrogant? Yeah, because I’m the best at it.”

The model who burst on to the glamour scene in 1996 and went on to become one of the UK’s better-known glamour models as 'Jordan'.

She then went on to compete in reality TV shows including I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! and launched a number of businesses.

However, police were called to Price’s Sussex home on Friday amid reports that she had sent an abusive message to her ex-husband, Kieran Hayler, and his fiancée, Michelle Penticost.

Price was banned from contacting Penticost in 2019 under the terms of a five-year restraining order and was fined hundreds of pounds for hurling a foul-mouthed “tirade of abuse” at her during a row in a school playground.

She also avoided having to appear in court on Monday after a three-year-old fine totalling (€8,819) she owed was paid.

In December, she was handed a 16-week suspended sentence for drink-driving while she was disqualified and did not have insurance, as well as a two-year driving ban following a crash near her home.

Price, who is engaged to Carl Woods, has been married three times – to singer Peter Andre, cage fighter Alex Reid, and Hayler.

She has five children, two with Hayler, two with Andre and a son from a relationship with Dwight Yorke.