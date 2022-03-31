Kathryn Thomas ‘so grateful’ after fertility treatment that let her have second baby

Kathryn Thomas has said that she’s “so grateful” that medical science allowed her to have her second child.

The Operation Transformation host welcomed her second child, a baby girl called Grace, with her husband Padraig McLoughlin in October.

After suffering several miscarriages, Kathryn and Padraig turned to fertility treatment for help.

Read More

Opening up about the experience, she said: “I am just so grateful that medical science allowed us to have a family.

“We had many disappointments and had experienced miscarriages, and we said we would give it one last try as I couldn't emotionally go through any more heartbreak or disappointment.”

Kathryn returned to work on Operation Transformation just weeks after giving birth to baby Grace after her treatment at the Merrion Fertility Clinic, but she said that the adjustment was easy for her as she had a great support network around her at RTÉ.

“I was breastfeeding and formula feeding as well, and my breastfeeding journey with her had just come to an end after five and a half months.” she told Woman's Way.

“She is a really placid baby and she doesn't really cry, but now that I have said that out loud to you, I have probably jinxed it.

Video of the Day

“It is kind of bittersweet because I loved and felt very much privileged to be able to do it, but it is such hard work and you have got to have really good support just to start the process and keep it going.”

Kathryn revealed that her first child Ellie, who is a proud big sister to Grace, loves the newest addition to the family.

“She loves fussing over her and we couldn't get over it because we were expecting tantrums and tiaras at dawn,” she said.

"We thought we would have to batten down the hatches but she is like a little granny.”