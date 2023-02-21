Kate Moss admits ‘not much thought’ went into her iconic Glastonbury look

Style icon Kate Moss is the supermodel who created one of the famous music festival fashion looks of all time.

However, the short shorts and Hunter wellington boots combo she wore to Glastonbury back in 2005 was not planned in advance but happened by chance, she revealed in Dublin today.

"It was just a very hot day and it could have been muddy because it had been raining so it was just by chance really, there wasn’t that much thought gone into it, it was just what was needed for the day,” Kate explained.

The supermodel-turned-businesswoman was in Dublin to launch her Cosmoss beauty and wellness range at Brown Thomas on Grafton Street.

Praised for single-handled inventing boho festival wear, Kate made front page news and appeared in countless magazine when she was photographed at Glastonbury in 2005 wearing a black waistcoat over shorts, low slung belt, studded bag and black wellies. She later changed into a gold metallic lurex knit which achieved an understated glamour-meets-the-mud kind of vibe.

She was back wearing metallic knits today and for her Irish launch, she chose a two-piece copper toned knit with long sleeve top over a maxi skirt.

“It’s vintage” said when asked about the outfit.

The teenager from Surrey who was spotted at age 14 went on to become one of the most in demand supermodels of her era. She has graced the covers of every glossy fashion bible multiple times and is a favourite with designers who wanted her to walk their runway each season.

After more than three decades at the top of her game, in 2016 Kate set up her own talent company, the Kate Moss Agency (KMA) where her clients include herself, her 20-year-old model daughter Lila, Rita Ora, Georgia Palmer, Louis Baines and Samer Rahma.

Meanwhile Kate’s 1.5 million followers on Instagram can track her many interests, from modelling for Bottega Veneta last season to posting nostalgic tear sheets from her archives.

Designed for balance and rejuvenation, the Cosmoss range is described as "self care created for life’s modern journeys, drawing on the extraordinary experience of Kate Moss”. Will Cosmoss by Kate give Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop a run for its money?

A quick introduction to it today reveals three Cosmoss rituals starting by drinking “dawn” hibiscus tea. There is a “sacred mist” body and room perfume of essential oils to use for a “daytime” ritual and a “dusk” ritual of cleansing skin and sipping her bespoke blend of chamomile tea.

The skincare range includes a pro-collagen face oil and also a face cream in which one of the ingredients is a moss extract complex.

There is also a collaboration with Amy Russell Taylor whose spinning stone crystals Kate has been wearing for years. The luxury bespoke crystal amulets containing blue topaz, prasiolite and black sapphire, cost up to €1,300, and are designed as a triad to “harness the energy surrounding you and work in balance with the circadian cycles”.

The Cosmoss website says the amulet “aligns you to be the ultimate receptor for the purest of vibrations”.

Cosmoss was Kate’s lockdown project in which she practised her love of meditation and yoga and discovered new interests such as wild swimming and gardening at her home in the Cotswolds.

Speaking today, Kate said: “I want this to be more like a legacy that I can create and it will go and grow into a bigger brand.”

The plans for her wellness brand are based on rituals and self-care and given her style icon credentials, she has indicated she would like to go down the fashion route in the future.

“Yes, I’d love to but at the moment, I’m concentrated on this. I find it really interesting and it helps me as well to give back because I find all these things were created for what I need in a day, calm, grounding, positivity, all those things that help you to feel good during the day.”