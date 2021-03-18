Kate Garraway: Derek Draper ‘surfed the crest of a very grim wave’

Kate Garraway says husband Derek Draper, who remains in hospital after getting coronavirus, “surfed the crest of a very grim wave”.

Draper, 53, was admitted to hospital in March last year, when he was placed in an induced coma.

Garraway said that when she began making her documentary on Covid-19 she hoped “that more recovery would be possible.

âI started this in August hoping Derek and I would be together.â



âItâs looking at the long tail Covid has and not enough is known.â@Kategarraway has a new documentary following her emotional journey as her husband Derek fights the effects of Covid.



“That hasn’t been the case.”

In the documentary, Garraway talks about how her family has been forced to adjust to a new way of life and meets others who have been suffering because of Covid.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, she said of Draper catching coronavirus before improvements were made in treatment: “Unfortunately Derek was surfing the crest of a very grim wave.”

Garraway’s documentary looks at “the very, very long tail that Covid has.

“Obviously Derek is an extreme example and we don’t want to scare people with what he’s been through,” she said.

“But there are many other people who have got versions of it and still not enough is known about the impact of it. ”

The ITV documentary, Kate Garraway: Finding Derek, airs on March 23 at 9pm.

