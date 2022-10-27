| 17.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kanye West’s comeuppance is too little, too late

Ryan Coogan

West is a problem, but he’s also an object-lesson in what happens when you let violent and far-right rhetoric become just another part of the furniture

Kanye West Expand

Close

Kanye West

Kanye West

Kanye West

Kanye West is one of those people who does so much awful, erratic stuff, and gets himself embroiled in so much controversy that you automatically assume there’s some grand plan behind it that you’re just too non-famous to comprehend.

I’ve seen tweets from people who insist that he’s begun making antisemitic statements as a way to get himself out of his restrictive Adidas contract. I’ve seen comments from people who are convinced that he’s torched his reputation as some kind of 4D chess move to get out of paying alimony to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Related topics

More On Kanye West

Most Watched

Privacy