Justin Bieber has asked his fans to pray for him as he has been going through a tough time and "feeling super disconnected and weird".

Justin Bieber turns to Instagram fans for support as he's been 'struggling a lot'

The pop heartthrob, 25, said he been "struggling a lot" in the candid message, which he posted on Instagram.

Sharing a black and white picture of himself, he told his 105 million followers on the site: "Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I'm going through will resonate with you guys.

"Been struggling a lot.

"Just feeling super disconnected and weird.

"I always bounce back so I'm not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me."

Bieber, who married model Hailey Baldwin last year, went on: "God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I've ever been in facing my stuff head on."

