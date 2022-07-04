JP McManus Pro-Am: Niall Horan and Jamie Dornan among early rising celebrities to tee off in Limerick

Bill Murray watches on at JP McManus Pro-Am this morning. Picture: Don Moloney

Niall Horan has made his debut at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Limerick today.

The Slow Hands singer teed off this morning at 8.10am alongside Hollywood star and comedian Bill Murray and Belfast actor Jamie Dornan.

The famous trio were joined by professional English golfer Luke Donald as the second group to hit the course in the first-round draw.

Horan is among a number of celebrities who will take on the 2027 Ryder Cup course at Adare Manor over the next two days along with ten of the world’s top 12 golfers as well as Tiger Woods.

The Mullingar native is a keen golfer who has spent time on a number of golf tours including the Challenge, European and USPGA tour.

Horan took to social media on Sunday and said he was looking forward to taking part in the tournament, he said: “It’s good to be home.”

When asked how he felt about teeing up with stars such as Murray and Dornan, the singer said: “Can’t wait. If the golf isn’t any good, we’ll still have a laugh.”

Westlife trio Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Nicky Byrne teed off at 9.30 this morning alongside American professional golfer Sam Burns.

Other celebrities making the trip across the pond include former Chelsea captain John Terry and England former football manager Harry Redknapp.