Golf fans are in for a treat over the next two days as the JP McManus Pro-Am got underway this morning at Adare Manor for the first time in 12 years.

The Pro-Am is a huge event in the golfing calendar which teed off for the first time in 1990 at Limerick Golf Club.

Adare Manor has been home to the lavish event since 2005 with the last tournament taking place in 2010. 40,000 spectators are expected to attend the tournament in Limerick on Monday and Tuesday.

It is a star-studded event with ten of the world’s top 12 golfers as well as Tiger Woods along with a host of celebrities taking on the 2027 Ryder Cup course at Adare Manor.

No 1 Scottie Scheffler will be joined by Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth.

Nine Irish professionals will tee it up with Rory McIlroy, Leona Maguire and Pádraig Harrington joined by Paul McGinley, Graeme McDowell, Shane Lowry, Séamus Power, John Murphy and Paul Dunne.

This year’s all-star lineup includes golf enthusiasts Niall Horan, Belfast actor Jamie Dornan, Hollywood star Bill Murray, Westlife trio Kian Egan, Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne and racing legend AP McCoy.

Other celebrities making the trip across the pond include former Chelsea captain John Terry and England former football manager Harry Redknapp.

Terry shared a picture on the golf course at Adare Manor to his Instagram account on Sunday, he said: “So excited & nervous to play in the Pro Am tomorrow. Both the golf course and hotel are INCREDIBLE.”

Mullingar native Niall Horan shared a message online on Sunday night ahead of the tournament. When asked how he felt about teeing up with stars such as Murray and Dornan, the singer said: “Can’t wait . If the golf isn’t any good , we’ll still have a laugh.”

The Pro-Am has helped raise over €140 million for charity since its inception in 1990 and this year’s edition is expected to raise another huge sum.

What time do gates open?

The car parks open at 6am each morning along with the park and ride shuttle bus.

The golf course itself and spectator village opens at 6.30am.

Where can I watch it?

The JP McManus Pro-Am taking place at Adare Manor this Monday and Tuesday will be broadcast on Virgin Media Two from 2pm to 7.30pm each day.

Golf fans will be treated to eleven hours of live golf across the two days on Virgin Media Two.

Ireland AM will broadcast live from the grounds each morning as presenter and golf enthusiast, Tommy Bowe will be joined by some very familiar faces.

Broadcaster Deric Ó hArtgáin will detail the golfing forecast each day as well as all the reactions and thoughts from the crowd in the build-up to the tournament.