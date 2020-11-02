| 6.2°C Dublin

Johnny Depp’s career under threat as decision to sue UK tabloid turns a bad situation into a catastrophic one

As the Hollywood star loses his ‘wife beater’ libel case, we reflect on his life and career choices

Johnny Depp at London's High Court during his libel case in July. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire Expand

Paul Whitington

How John Christopher Depp II must be rueing his decision to sue The Sun newspaper for libel. Having managed to extricate himself from a messy and disastrous marriage to Amber Heard, the 57-year-old actor was slowly salvaging the remains of his movie career when he read an article in the British tabloid on April 27, 2018. It was the headline that grabbed him: Gone Potty: How can JK be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?.

While one can see why Depp was so incensed, he might have considered his options before calling his lawyers, because suing the paper was always a high-risk proposition. In his ruling on Monday, the judge dismissed Depp’s claim, saying the paper had proved what was in the article to be “substantially true”.

While Depp’s lawyers have vowed to appeal, the ruling casts a shadow over the star’s career that will surely never lift. Even though filming has begun on the increasingly cursed-looking Fantastic Beasts 3, his involvement in the production is surely now in jeopardy. And this scandal, combined with stories of substance abuse that emerged in this and other recent court cases, means that Depp’s mainstream acting career may now be at an end. How the mighty have fallen.

