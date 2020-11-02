Johnny Depp’s career under threat as decision to sue UK tabloid turns a bad situation into a catastrophic one

How John Christopher Depp II must be rueing his decision to sue The Sun newspaper for libel. Having managed to extricate himself from a messy and disastrous marriage to Amber Heard, the 57-year-old actor was slowly salvaging the remains of his movie career when he read an article in the British tabloid on April 27, 2018. It was the headline that grabbed him: Gone Potty: How can JK be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?.

While one can see why Depp was so incensed, he might have considered his options before calling his lawyers, because suing the paper was always a high-risk proposition. In his ruling on Monday, the judge dismissed Depp’s claim, saying the paper had proved what was in the article to be “substantially true”.

While Depp’s lawyers have vowed to appeal, the ruling casts a shadow over the star’s career that will surely never lift. Even though filming has begun on the increasingly cursed-looking Fantastic Beasts 3, his involvement in the production is surely now in jeopardy. And this scandal, combined with stories of substance abuse that emerged in this and other recent court cases, means that Depp’s mainstream acting career may now be at an end. How the mighty have fallen.

Back in the early 1990s, Depp was the coolest thing on legs when he emerged from the daft TV show 21 Jump Street to become the muse of Tim Burton and Jim Jarmusch, the star of indie hits like Ed Wood, Arizona Dream and Dead Man. Dark, mysterious, blindingly handsome, his grungy style and connections in the LA music scene made him a huge favourite with teenage girls, and his moody posters adorned many a juvenile bedroom.

For much of the 1990s, he seemed to be living a dream, owning a hip club in LA called The Viper Room (forever associated with the tragic death of River Phoenix), dating Winona Ryder, picking and choosing roles as his profile grew. He could act too: in Tim Burton’s Ed Wood (1994), he gave a delightful portrayal of a cross-dressing 1950s B-movie director, and in Donnie Brasco (1997) he went head to head with Al Pacino, playing an undercover FBI man who gets uncomfortably close to a Mafia underling.

In the late 1990s, Depp’s life got even more impossibly glamorous when he met French star Vanessa Paradis and moved to France to live in a chateau with a vineyard. They had two children together, and when they eventually separated in 2012, they did so in an impeccably civilised manner. It is striking that, during the defamation trial, both Paradis and Ryder were quick to leap to his defence: not many ex-partners line up to perform that service.

Depp’s wandering ways, his gypsy persona, have roots in his childhood, as do his apparent problems with drugs and alcohol. He reckons his family moved home as many as 40 times before eventually settling in Florida, and Depp was deeply affected by his parents’ separation when he was 15. And while he was very close to his late mother, Betty Sue Palmer, she was an addict, and could be violent.

He initially moved to Hollywood with dreams of becoming a great rock musician, and turned to acting after Nicolas Cage advised him it might be a better long-term bet. After toiling for almost a decade in forgettable roles, he became a huge star overnight, which must have been psychologically unsettling. He sought out father figures, and his choices reveal a lot about how unprepared he was for what lay ahead.

Gonzo journalist Hunter S Thompson became a beloved friend and ‘guru’: Depp played him in Terry Gilliam’s 1998 film Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and discovered a mutual enthusiasm for narcotics when he moved into Thompson’s ranch in preparation for the role. In 2005, Depp famously spent $3m shooting Hunter’s ashes from a cannon as per his wishes after Thompson had committed suicide. Depp met his other great hero, Marlon Brando, on the set of the 1994 film Don Juan de Marco. They became Hollywood hills buddies, and Brando gave the adoring Depp such sage advice as: when you buy your island, make sure you build your house above sea level — a very rarified life lesson.

Narcotics had been omnipresent in the LA music scene: besides, Oscar nominee Depp had grown up surrounded by drugs. He became a wine enthusiast after moving to the south of France to live with Paradis, and was at one point estimated to be spending $30,000 per month on vintage bottles. As a lawyer in one of his many management trials pithily put it, “wine is not an investment if you drink it as soon as you buy it”.

It sounds odd to describe Depp’s biggest hit as a career misstep, but starring in Pirates of the Caribbean seemed to have a corrosive effect on his acting. Based on a Disney theme park ride, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl depended hugely on Depp’s characterisation of Jack Sparrow, a will-o-the-wisp pirate intent on regaining his beloved ship, the Black Pearl. And in fairness he did a fine job, channelling the mannerisms of Keith Richards to create a ragged, tipsy anti-hero.

The film was a huge success, spawning four sequels: Keith Richards himself appeared in one of them, to create a kind of parody car crash. And for all its playfulness, Jack Sparrow was a panto caricature, an oddly unthreatening and sexless creation that became hollower and hollower as the series progressed, a joke that ate itself.

The role propelled Depp’s career in a strange direction: through the 2000s he oscillated between it and various otherworldly roles Tim Burton created for him.

Over time it became difficult to take seriously the idea of Depp playing an ordinary, grown-up person. But all this talk of film careers may now be moot.

In his ruling, trial judge Mr Justice Nicol said that “the defendants [ The Sun and News Group] have shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true”. He based his judgement on conflicting accounts of 14 different incidents, and confidently arriving at this ruling cannot have been easy.

The trial at the Old Bailey was tense and filled with drama and pitted the former couple against one another in a devastating court battle.

But The Sun’s headline stands, and thanks to his decision to sue the paper, Depp has turned a bad situation into a catastrophic one.