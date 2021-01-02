Johnny Depp shares New Year message with fans after ‘difficult’ year

Johnny Depp has shared a New Years message with his fans after a 'difficult' year. Photo by: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Johnny Depp has shared a New Years message with his fans after having a ‘difficult’ year in 2020.

Following a high-profile trial in July, the actor asked the Court of Appeal to order a retrial of his libel claim against The Sun over an article calling him a “wife beater”.

However, his claim was dismissed at the High Court after the judge found he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard on a dozen occasions and put her in “fear for her life” three times.

Mr Depp claimed he “did not receive a fair trial” and the judge’s ruling is “plainly wrong” and “manifestly unsafe”, according to documents filed by his legal team with the Court of Appeal.

Sharing a photo of the preface of William Saraoyan’s The Time Of Your Life, he wrote to his nine million followers yesterday: “A New Year’s wish to all.

“Though the world is in mourning for better days, I hope all of you are able to find a moment tonight to smile and more importantly, to laugh and make others laugh, as much as possible.

“I know this may be difficult in the midst of these trying times, but I wish nothing but happiness and health to all.

“May you be surrounded in perfection.

“With all my love and respect, JD”

The Pogues Shane McGowan commented on the post with three red heart emojis. Mr Depp was a producer for Mr McGowans documentary Crock of Gold.

For Christmas, the actor also posted a Christmas message to his Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo from the film.

He wrote: “This year has been so hard for so many. Here’s to a better time ahead. Happy Holidays, everyone! My love and respect to you all. Eternally, JD. X”

Following his ruling, Mr Depp announced he had been asked by Warner Brothers to resign from his role in the Harry Potter spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts.

He is also currently embroiled in a separate libel case in the US, having sued Heard personally over a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece in which she said she was the victim of domestic abuse but did not mention the actor by name.

With reporting from PA.

Online Editors