Victoria Mary Clarke has revealed Hollywood star Johnny Depp is to play guitar at her wedding tomorrow to Shane McGowan.

Victoria Mary Clarke has revealed Hollywood star Johnny Depp is to play guitar at her wedding tomorrow to Shane McGowan.

'Johnny Depp on guitar... and Shane by my side' - Victoria Mary Clarke reveals details of her upcoming wedding day

She said the couple had planned to keep their wedding on Monday “at an anonymous City Hall” totally secret but friends and family wanted to help make their day special.

“Shane and I are both introverts and we decided that the only solution was to just elope together to someplace that we know nobody and nobody knows us, and keep it a secret.

“But I have discovered something about weddings that I had not realised. People really, really want to show that they love the people that they care about

“So, much as we might have liked our wedding to be a non-event, and because we have found it impossible to keep it a total secret, a few of our friends and family have elected to make it a tiny but beautiful thing,” she revealed, writing in the Sunday Independent.

“Johnny Depp is going to be the wedding guitarist.”

Read Victoria Mary Clarke’s full article on her marriage to Shane McGowan in the Sunday Independent.

Online Editors