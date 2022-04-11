The former Hollywood power couple are both expected to give evidence in person at the trial, and high-profile figures including James Franco, Paul Bettany and Elon Musk are scheduled to give testimony: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Jury selection began today in a long-anticipated libel lawsuit Johnny Depp filed against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, whom he accuses of falsely portraying him as a domestic abuser.

The former Hollywood power couple are both expected to give evidence in person at the trial, and high-profile figures including James Franco, Paul Bettany and Elon Musk are scheduled to give testimony.

Mr Depp is suing his former partner for libel over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post, in which she discussed her experiences of domestic abuse.

The actor’s lawyers say the article falsely implies Ms Heard, 35, was physically and sexually abused by Depp when they were married.

Mr Depp, 58, has said the accusations have made it difficult for him to get the sorts of roles he once did.

The piece was titled: I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.

The article does not mention Mr Depp by name.

Ms Heard’s lawyers are expected to argue she should be immune from the libel suit because of a Virginia law known as an anti-Slapp provision (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation).

The provision is designed to protect people from nuisance lawsuits when they speak about matters of public concern.

Ms Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, has argued the article addresses a very serious issue of public concern: preventing domestic violence.

The actress has also filed a counterclaim for defamation against Mr Depp because of statements Mr Depp’s lawyer made about her.

The case is being brought in Virginia, rather than in California where the actors reside, because the Washington Post’s online editions are published through servers located in Fairfax County.

Mr Depp’s lawyers say one of the reasons they brought the case in Virginia is because the state’s anti-Slapp law is not as broad as the one in California.

The lawsuit, taking place at the Fairfax County District Courthouse, seeks 50 million dollars (€46m) in damages.

More than a dozen women, some waving signs saying “Justice for Johnny,” joined other fans who waved pirate flags in recognition of Depp's signature role in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, waited outside the courthouse an hour before the hearing.

The courtroom in the city of Fairfax was closed to the public today, with limited closed-circuit access in an overflow courtroom. People lined up before 7 a.m. for the wristbands granting access.

The judge overseeing the trial, Penney Azcarate, has imposed a series of access rules to try to maintain decorum in the courthouse. Most significantly, neither Depp nor Heard are permitted to pose for photos or sign autographs in the courthouse or on the courthouse grounds.

Depp's fans have been vocal in their support, saying he has been falsely accused. Raylyn Otie, a Depp fan from Bluefield, Virginia, drove five hours to see the movie star. She was disappointed when Depp did not greet fans personally, as sheriff's deputies carefully limited fan access.

“I'm so disappointed. I came to give him flowers to show some support,” she said, bouquet in hand.

In a separate lawsuit Depp filed against a British newspaper, a judge dismissed the case, finding that Depp assaulted Heard on a dozen occasions and put her in fear for her life on multiple occasions.

Heard has filed a countersuit against Depp that accuses his lawyers of defaming her at his direction.

Heard's lawyers tried unsuccessfully to have the case moved to California, where the actors reside. A Fairfax judge ruled that Depp was within his rights to bring the case here because the Post’s online editions are published through servers located in Fairfax County. Depp's lawyers have said they brought the case in Virginia in part because the laws here are more favourable to their case.

The trial is expected to last more than a month.