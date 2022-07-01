Joanne McNally has fun getting ‘demented’ with Doireann Garrihy and James Kavanagh after lockdown

Joanne McNally has been celebrating getting “demented” with RTÉ star Doireann Garrihy and fellow presenter and podcaster James Kavanagh after lockdown.

Joanne, whose My Therapist Ghosted Me Live! show with Vogue Williams has sold out, leading to more dates being announced, revealed in an Instagram post that she has been enjoining her pals’ company at the Devlin Hotel in Dublin.

“We kept each other sane during lockdown so now we meet in real life and get demented,” she captioned the post, showing the trio enjoying glass of bubbly together.

Joanne and Vogue are riding high after it was announced that further dates have been added to the live version of their hilarious, chart-topping and award-winning podcast.

The dates from February 15 to 18 are sold out but you can see them live on stage at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin on February 22, 23, 24 and 26 next year.

Tickets priced from €49.90 are on sale now from Ticketmaster.

My Therapist Ghosted Me launched in April 2021 after comedian McNally's therapist actually ghosted her.

Since then, McNally and Williams have recorded almost 100 episodes of the podcast, which now reaches 2.5 million listeners per month.

The news comes after the pair recently announced that they will record a special live episode of the podcast at the main stage at Electric Picnic on September 4.

Vogue and Joanne's podcast

Vogue and Joanne's podcast

Vogue has also revealed that she has landed a brand new TV show which will air later this summer.

The mum-of-three who has already presented Virgin Media's The Big Deal, BBC travel show Getaways and a series of documentaries on RTE2, has also taken part in reality shows such as Fade Street, The Jump and a fly-on-the-wall series of her life with Spencer Matthews.

She said she can’t wait for the brand new show coming out in a few weeks’ time.

She told RSVP Magazine: "TV is going quite well for me, I'm as busy as a bee! I have a new show coming out in August on E4.

"Then I have two other things I'm not allowed to talk about yet but they're very exciting. One has actually been commissioned and we will be filming during the summer, so that’s great."

The Dubliner, who also hosts Spencer & Vogue with her husband, rakes in millions of listeners each week as she recounts hilarious stories and discusses the biggest topics of the week with Joanne.

Vogue says she never expected My Therapist Ghosted Me to reach the heights that it has.

"Honestly, I didn’t know how it was going to go because you don’t know how people are going to work together," she confessed.

"Obviously Joanne and I are great friends, but we didn’t know how it would come across. We went into the studio and recorded our first episode and it was just quite obvious that we worked well together.

"I never thought that it would be as successful as it is. I love recording it and having people come up to me or message me saying how much they love it. We are delighted with how well it’s doing."