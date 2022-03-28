Joanna Cooper shares video of moment Conor Murray proposed during romantic beach dinner

Joanna Cooper has shared the romantic moment when her Irish rugby star boyfriend Conor Murray asked her to marry him.

The model posted a video to Instagram showing the moment when the rugby player popped the question while they were on holiday in Dubai.

She captioned the video, which shows various clips from their time abroad: “A dream week” followed by four emojis including an engagement ring.

Two days ago, the 28-year-old gave her 126,000 Instagram followers a glimpse of her ring as she posted a photo with her fiancé that showed off the jewelry.

The snap shows the pair enjoying a drink as the bride-to-be plants a kiss on her future husband’s cheek as he smiles down the camera.

“Last day of the best week ever,” she wrote, tagging Conor.

The couple announced their engagement last Wednesday, with the 32-year-old rugby star also filling his 244,000 followers in with the big news.

Posting a photo on his grid of him and Joanna, where she shows off the ring, he wrote: “Phew 21/03/2022.”

The pair first began dating in 2018 after meeting on a night out in London in 2017.

Video of the Day

The Derry native was living in the UK for her modelling career while the Rugby Union player remained in Ireland for training.

They then moved in together in early 2020 and adopted a puppy called Kevin.