Jimmy Savile, MeToo and being the ‘brain’ behind Page 3 – inside the world of Samantha Fox

Ahead of Celebrity MasterChef, the glamour model-turned-pop star talks about her tough childhood, life as a Page 3 girl and sexual politics

“Am I making weird faces?” asks Samantha Fox, when she hears I’ve seen her first appearance on Celebrity MasterChef. “Because I do pull faces when I concentrate. I bite my tongue… and I squint! Am I squinting on the show? Oh my God, at least you can tell I haven’t had Botox!” She laughs. “I’ve got friends whose eyebrows are half way up their faces now…”